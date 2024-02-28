'Ray Donovan' Spinoff Series in the Works at Paramount+!

Ray Donovan fans, get excited!

Paramount+, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios are teaming up for a new series loosely based on the hit Showtime series called The Donovans, Variety reported Wednesday (February 28).

The series will be fully written by Ronan Bennett with Guy Ritchie attached to direct and executive produce.

The series will be available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers later this year.

“With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow,” the official description reads.

“Guy Richie and Ronan Bennett are the ideal dream-team to create a new global hit franchise with The Donovans,” said Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement.

“Guy’s riveting and stylish directorial approach combined with Ronan’s captivating and brutally authentic writing will transfix audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures.”

Ray Donovan originally aired on Showtime from 2013-2020 for seven seasons, starring Liev Schreiber in the title role, followed by a movie in 2022.

