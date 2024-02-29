2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson, 1 Is Seemingly Safe & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Rebecca Ferguson told a story on a recent podcast episode that has since gone massively viral.

The story features an “absolute idiot” co-star of hers who screamed at her and made her cry. She later refused to do scenes while facing them and had the person in question turn around. She also told the actor in question to “f-ck off.”

Now, several actors who have worked with Rebecca Ferguson in the past have claimed they’re safe from these accusations. We’ve rounded up everyone who she’s worked with who has either spoken out or is seemingly safe.

Keep reading for everything we’ve discovered…