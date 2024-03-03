ESPN Reporter Chris Mortensen Dead at 72

ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen has died.

The journalist, who covered the NFL for over 30 years, was 72 years old.

On Sunday (March 3), ESPN confirmed Chris‘ passing on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro wrote in a statement. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Chris announced in 2016 that he would be stepping back from his role on TV as he was battling throat cancer.

An official cause of death has not been made public at this time.

Our thoughts go out to Chris Mortensen‘s loved ones.

