Jessica Vestal Reportedly Dated Another Netflix Reality Star After Filming 'Love Is Blind'

New PDA photos have emerged of Jessica Vestal spending time with another Netflix star back in 2023!

The Love Is Blind season six contestant reportedly dated Harry Jowsey, who was on Too Hot To Handle, after she finished filming Love Is Blind.

TMZ shared photos of Jessica and Harry on vacation in Mexico in September 2023, seemingly right before he started rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars.

In the pics, the two could be seen having some fun in the water, and she was photographed putting sunscreen on his back. Harry could be seen with his hand on her waist while lounging on a chair in another photo.

After that, she shared several posts on Instagram with the location tagged as Los Angeles through November.

TMZ also reports that this encounter may have happened during filming a new season of Perfect Match, which is when Netflix brings together contestants from their dating shows to try and find another connection.

The streamer has not announced any casting for a second season of Perfect Match at this time.

More recently, Jessica was also seen at LAX airport with Johnny McIntyre, who last we saw, was engaged to Amy Cortes on the show. We’ll find out more when the finale debuts on Wednesday (March 6)!

Jessica also recently hinted that she had another connection in the pods, aside from Jimmy Presnell who she thought was the one she would get engaged to, but he chose Chelsea Blackwell instead.