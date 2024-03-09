What are Florence Pugh's Highest Rated Movies? Find Out What Critics Think!

Top Stories
Sat, 09 March 2024 at 2:03 am

Florence Pugh has so many amazing films under her belt!

The 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has already worked with esteemed directors such as Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, and Denis Villeneuve. Moreover, Florence has delivered one captivating performance after another.

She is currently back on the big screen in Dune: Part Two!

In the spirit of awards season, we ranked Florence‘s top 10 movies, according to their Rotten Tomatoes critic scores!

Continue through the slideshow to discover Florence Pugh’s top 10 movies, ranked by critics…

Photos: Getty Images
