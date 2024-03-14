'Summer House' Star Jesse Solomon Opens Up About Discovering Testicular Cancer at 24

Jesse Solomon is opening up about his health.

The Summer House< star got candid in an interview with Men’s Health about discovering he had testicular cancer at the age of 24.

After trip to the doctor for a physical and STD check, his doctor initially told him the pain he felt was “probably nothing” to worry about. He is now five-and-a-half years in remission, and spoke about when he knew something was wrong, the diagnosis, and his mentality.

