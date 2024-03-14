Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 3:48 pm

'Summer House' Star Jesse Solomon Opens Up About Discovering Testicular Cancer at 24

'Summer House' Star Jesse Solomon Opens Up About Discovering Testicular Cancer at 24

Jesse Solomon is opening up about his health.

The Summer House< star got candid in an interview with Men’s Health about discovering he had testicular cancer at the age of 24.

After trip to the doctor for a physical and STD check, his doctor initially told him the pain he felt was “probably nothing” to worry about. He is now five-and-a-half years in remission, and spoke about when he knew something was wrong, the diagnosis, and his mentality.

Click through to find out what he had to say…

Photos: Noam Galai/Felix Kunze/BRAVO
