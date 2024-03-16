Sat, 16 March 2024 at 12:04 pm
The Luck of the Irish: These 14 Stars Were Born on St. Patrick's Day!
People might be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday (March 17), but tons of celebrities will also celebrating their birthday!
In honor of the JustJared.com has compiled a list of the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, and models that were born on March 17.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day and Happy Birthday to all of the stars!
Click through the slideshow to see all of the stars that were born on St. Patrick’s Day…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid USA Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, St. Patrick's Day