Dev Patel Reveals the Injury He Suffered While Filming 'Monkey Man'

Dev Patel is sharing details about an injury he sustained while shooting his new movie Monkey Man!

The 33-year-old actor will make his directorial debut, as well as star in the thriller, which was produced by Jordan Peele.

Monkey Man‘s story involves a man who embarks on mission for vengeance against the powerful people who murdered his mother.

In a recent interview, Dev revealed that he hurt himself during filming.

“Everything could have gone wrong went wrong. The first action scene I’m basically, I’m a crash test dummy that my co-star is using my face to break every piece of porcelain in this bathroom, and my hand, I heard it snap. I was like ‘This is not good,’” he recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dev continued, “And I knew, you know, you’ve got 450 people on an island, and if I go down, the film goes down. You know, we had a purpose during a really prickly time in history. And I told my producer I was like ‘Don’t say anything. Let’s just keep filming.’ By the end of the day my hand was like an elephant’s foot. And we couldn’t afford to put a cast on and VFX it out of this movie.”

Dev recounted that “the doctor put a screw in my hand.” He was advised to avoid putting more than one pound of pressure on his hand, however, that didn’t stop the actor from returning to work.

“Actually, I went straight back to set the next day, and was throwing myself and bouncing off a window,” Dev admitted.

The star then showed a T-shirt of an X-ray of his hand made by the movie’s crew.

“The one screw that kept this production alive,” Dev quipped.

Monkey Man opens in theaters on April 5. Watch the trailer!

Watch Dev Patel’s full conversation with Jimmy Fallon here…