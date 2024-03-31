Every Season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of the funniest shows on TV!

Sadly, Larry David confirmed that the long-running HBO television series would be coming to an end with Season 12, which is about to air its finale on April 7.

The sitcom has been airing since October 15, 2000, created by Larry David, who stars as a fictionalized version of himself. It follows his life as a semi-retired TV writer and producer and features stars like Cheryl Hines as his wife Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as his manager and best friend Jeff Greene, Susie Essman as Jeff’s wife Susie, and J. B. Smoove as Larry’s house mate Leon Black.

We’ve looked through all of the Rotten Tomatoes audience scores for every season, and ranked the whole series from lowest to highest ratings. Two seasons are nearly perfect, with a 97% rating!

