Apr 01, 2024 at 2:20 pm
'Outlander' Season 8 Cast Is Bringing Back 2 Past Characters!
Surprise! Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have revealed two former stars from the hit Starz drama are returning for the new season, which is in production.
Season 8 will unfortunately be the last for the hit show, so this announcement is all the more exciting as it will be our final goodbye for every character.
Keep reading to see who will be back…
Photos: Starz