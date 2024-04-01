Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Apr 01, 2024
By JJ Staff

'Outlander' Season 8 Cast Is Bringing Back 2 Past Characters!

'Outlander' Season 8 Cast Is Bringing Back 2 Past Characters!

Surprise! Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have revealed two former stars from the hit Starz drama are returning for the new season, which is in production.

Season 8 will unfortunately be the last for the hit show, so this announcement is all the more exciting as it will be our final goodbye for every character.

Keep reading to see who will be back…

Photos: Starz
