Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

Apr 02, 2024 at 10:31 am
By JJ Staff

'When Calls The Heart' Season 11 - Over 15 Cast Members Returning!

When Calls The Heart is officially returning to Hallmark Channel this weekend!

The beloved TV series was renewed for Season 11 before Season 10 even premiered last year, and the new season will begin on Sunday (April 7) at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will premiere each week!

Inspired by Janette Oke’s bestselling book series about the Canadian West, the show follows the story of a schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton, in the quaint town of Hope Valley. With the help and guidance of the townspeople and her friends, she adjusts to the ever-changing times and the people that enter her life.

There are so many fan favorite characters expected to return for the new season!

Click through to see which When Calls The Heart stars are back for Season 11…

