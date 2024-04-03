Netflix's 'The Circle' Season 6 - 10 Contestants Revealed & Watch the Trailer!

The Circle is back!

The hit Netflix social media reality TV series returns this month with a brand new cast of 10 players for Season 6 – plus one more: Max. Artificial Intelligence has entered the chat, catfishing as Max. Can this artificial intelligence chatbot convince the players it is one of them?

Here’s a plot summary: New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize.

Starting April 17, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13, 1 hour-long episodes.

Click through to meet the cast and watch the trailer…