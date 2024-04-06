Country Singer Colt Ford is 'Stable But Critical' After Suffering Heart Attack

Country music singer Colt Ford has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

Moments after he wrapped up his set during Dierks Bentley‘s Whiskey Row on Thursday (April 4) in Gilbert, Arizona, the 53-year-old musician was rushed to the hospital after the medical emergency.

Keep reading to find out more…Colt appeared fine while on stage where he performed a 17-song set over the course of two and a half hours, according to TMZ.

After finishing his set, Colt took a bow with his band before leaving the stage.

Once he was backstage, that’s when Colt started showing symptoms and paramedics quickly arrived on the scene to treat him.

A spokesperson for Colt later told TMZ that the singer is “stable but critical.”

Over the past few years, Colt has had several health issues. In 2021, he revealed that he was diagnosed with eye cancer. After beating that, Colt revealed in 2023 he had been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, which is “a chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles,” and affects the voluntary muscles of the body, especially those that control the eyes, mouth, throat and limbs, according to Johns Hopkins.

We wish Colt Ford a speedy recovery.