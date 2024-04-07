Prince William's Most-Used Emoji Has a Racy Connotation

Top Stories
Apr 07, 2024
By JJ Staff

An older clip of Prince William and his wife Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) has been making the rounds on TikTok…and it’s kinda surprising fans!

Why? Well, the 41-year-old royal was asked for his most-used emoji! He then playfully named the one with a sexual undertone that is often used during more explicit convos.

Keep reading to find out more…

While appearing on a Radio 1 interview in 2023(via People), Prince William was asked to name his most used emoji. He shared, “Is this a clean thing or is this a family one? I’ve been told not to say the aubergine so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now—because I’ve got to be all grown up—it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out. What’s that one? The slightly crazy one.”

If you don’t know, “Aubergine” is another name for the eggplant emoji.

The Princess then shared hers, which is much more tame: “Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong.”

