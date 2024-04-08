The Wealthiest QVC Hosts, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Being a QVC host brings in the big bucks.

The network, which stands for “Quality Value Convenience,” is a television staple that specializes in TV home shopping, first founded in 1986. It’s got a huge audience, broadcasting to more than 350 million households in seven countries, and it’s only getting larger.

The on-air talent who showcase the various clothing, jewelry and cooking lines (among many other items!) on sale during the broadcasts have amassed sizable fortunes of their own, both with their salaries and their collaborations on various lines.

Click through to see who are the richest QVC hosts, ranked…