Todrick Hall Reacts to Backlash for Launching GoFundMe for His Family

Todrick Hall is responding to all of the backlash that he’s received for launching a GoFundMe page to support his family.

The 39-year-old entertainer set a goal of raising $10,000 for his family after their house burned down.

“I do not come from money, at all, and typically I would be the person to step up to the plate to help. But, as a performer who’s just recovering from the pandemic and the union strike myself there’s only so much I can do so. I have helped where I can, but I can’t get the entire family back on their feet at this moment as I’m transitional period myself,” Todrick wrote on the page.

Todrick received backlash as he hosted a lavish birthday party amid the news, with party guests giving a view from inside his L.A. mansion, including his luxurious closet.

In a new open letter to fans, Todrick explained why he had the birthday party amid the GoFundMe campaign.

Todrick revealed that his birthday party was paid for by brand sponsors and he included text receipts to show he didn’t pay for anything.

I struggle sometimes to decide whether or not to address controversy but in my experience saying nothing allows the internet to paint your narrative and I’m not interested in allowing that anymore. I just want to be crystal clear, I would NEVER spend money that my fans raised during a traumatic time for my family on a birthday party. I wouldn’t under these circumstances spend my own money on a party either. Everything at my party was either gifted or sponsored and it was organized by someone very close to me who knows I’ve been going through a rough time and wanted to celebrate me on my birthday and going away party.

I don’t expect everyone to understand my life, my choices, etc. And I know that I’m not for everyone, but the level of hate, death threats, racism, etc that I receive on a daily basis is just not acceptable and it’s dangerous. People swear I don’t pay for anything, until it fits their narrative to say I’d spend $20k on a birthday (which I have never done). Everyone’s telling me to sell my home and my luxury possessions (which I am) but last year they swore I lied about owning my home. You can’t sell a home you don’t own btw, but no one checks these facts, they just circulate the headlines.

At the end of the day I’d like to say thank you to everyone who donated to help me help my family. This has been extremely difficult for us emotionally already without the internet chiming in. We need to be careful of how we talk about people online because these comments can be absolutely too much, especially from people who aren’t at all involved in this situation. Thx for everyone who helped and thx to all my LA peeps who came out to support me for my bday/going away. I’m excited to unplug and be back with my first love, musical theatre.