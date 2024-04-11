'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 Teaser Debuts - 1 Star Exits, 5 Stars Return & 1 New Housewife Joins

Season two of The Real Housewives of Dubai is almost here!

The Bravo reality series is the first original international Housewives series on the network, and the new episodes will debut this summer.

In season two, the women must balance new dynamics in the group, their demanding family lives and their ever-growing successful businesses. When alliances shift, the ladies question their loyalty to each other as some friendships are left in the desert dust.

Season two will premiere on Sunday, June 2nd at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. Then, the show will move to it’s regular Tuesday night, 9pm ET/PT timeslot on June 11th. Episodes will, of course, be available on Peacock the next day.

With the new season comes a couple of changes to the cast!

Keep reading to find out which stars are returning, who’s leaving and who’s joining The Real Housewives of Dubai season two…