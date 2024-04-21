Tori Spelling Explains Why She Once Peed in Her Son's Diaper

Tori Spelling is telling the story of when she had to pee in her young son’s diaper.

The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star shares five children with her estranged husband Dean McDermott. Their kids are: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

On Friday’s (April 19) episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Tori recounted what happened when she was stuck in traffic on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles and had to use the bathroom.

She shared the story while discussing her Balenciaga bag she calls her “Tori Poppins bag” because it can hold a lot of useful items in the event of an emergency.

“One time at band camp, one time when Beau still was wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad,” Tori began. “And I was like, ‘I’m not going to make it home.’ So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I’m like something, please God, something.”

The star then recalled how she resolved her dilemma.

“I went through and I’m like, aha, a diaper. And I literally put like on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau’s diaper. It really comes in handy, you guys.”

