'The Old Man' Season 2 - 8 Stars Are Expected to Return for Second Season

The Old Man is a FX drama series based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling book, and it’s a big hit with viewers.

The show first debuted in June 2023 on Hulu, and was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021.

It was also the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend. By the end of the same month, the show was renewed for a second season.

The show follows Dan Chase, portrayed by Jeff Bridges, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Although the Hollywood strikes resulted in a halt in production on the second season, the show is still moving forward with Season 2, and we know several stars who are expected to return.

Click through to find out who is expected back for Season 2 of The Old Man…