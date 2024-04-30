Top Stories
Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More &amp; Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 11:23 am
By JJ Staff

2 Bachelor Nation Couples Split in 2024 (So Far)

Continue Here »

2 Bachelor Nation Couples Split in 2024 (So Far)

Each and every year, Bachelor Nation celebrates new couples as they become engaged on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise.

Unfortunately, there’s also a fair share of splits and divorces that end up happening as well.

We’re rounding up the most shocking separations that have happened in 2024 so far.

Keep reading to find out more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: ABC, bachelor nation, Extended, Golden Bachelor, Slideshow, Television, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette