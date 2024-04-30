Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr Split, Source Explains Why

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr Split, Source Explains Why

Barbra Streisand Addresses Her Comment to Melissa McCarthy Amid Massive Backlash, Melissa Responds Too

Barbra Streisand Addresses Her Comment to Melissa McCarthy Amid Massive Backlash, Melissa Responds Too

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

CBS Cancels 3 TV Shows, Renews 15 More in 2024 &amp; Reveals 3 Are Ending

CBS Cancels 3 TV Shows, Renews 15 More in 2024 & Reveals 3 Are Ending

Apr 30, 2024 at 8:53 pm
By JJ Staff

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 - 14 Stars Returning & 2 Joining for Final Season!

Continue Here »

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 - 14 Stars Returning & 2 Joining for Final Season!

Snowpiercer found a home for its final season.

Over a year after TNT decided not to move forward with the drama’s final season, AMC confirmed that it will air the remainder of the series.

AMC has acquired exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights to all four seasons, via TVLine. The first three seasons will premiere on AMC+ later this year, while Season 4 will follow on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025.

In the series, seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out.

We also know who is expected to return for Season 4…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros. Discovery
Posted to: Alison Wright, AMC, Clark Gregg, Daveed Diggs, EG, evergreen, Extended, Iddo Goldberg, Jaylin Fletcher, Jennifer Connelly, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Michael Aronov, Mickey Sumner, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina, Rowan Blanchard, Sam Otto, Sean Bean, sheila vand, Slideshow, Snowpiercer, Television, TNT