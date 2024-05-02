CBS Reveals Fall 2024 TV Schedule - 'NCIS: Origins,' 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff & More!

CBS is revealing their 2024 fall television schedule!

The network revealed the premiere dates for several exciting shows, including the NCIS prequel series NCIS: Origins, as well as the highly anticipated Young Sheldon spinoff series.

There’s also the debut of new series, including Poppa’s House, the new multicam comedy starring Damon Wayans and Daman Wayans Jr..

The Young Sheldon spin-off series is called Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage!

There are also fan-favorite shows like FBI, The Neighborhood, Survivor and much more.

Click through to see the full lineup…