Meryl Streep to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes 2024 - Read Her Statement

Meryl Streep will be receiving a huge honor at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The 74-year-old Oscar winning star will be receiving an honorary Palme d’Or, a prestigious prize given out every year at the famed French film festival.

In a statement, Meryl shared with THR, “I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honored is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May!”

She’ll receive the prize on the opening night of the event on May 14. The festival will run until May 25.

The last time she appeared at the festival was back in 1989, when she won the Best Actress award for her work in Fred Schepisi’s Evil Angels a Cry in the Dark.