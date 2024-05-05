Kyle Dean Massey & Taylor Frey Welcome Second Child Via Surrogate!

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey are parents again!

The 42-year-old and 38-year-old Broadway stars confirmed the happy news on Sunday (May 5) on social media.

“A family of four. We welcomed our second daughter yesterday afternoon,” they began in a caption on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…

“God, our surrogate, our donor and modern medicine has blessed us so and completed our hearts. We are in heaven with the arrival of the princess, Gigi. It all went so incredibly smooth and surrogate and baby are in perfect health. I do truly love this life. Her Majesty Rafa has also approved with great joy of her arrival. Thank you @drguyringler and again, to our incredible surrogate who made this so joyful. And Tom Gleeson at Baby Legal for the perfectly executed legal work.”

They also welcomed their daughter Rafa into the world back in 2021.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out which othe rstars also just welcomed babies in 2024.