Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 9:37 pm
By JJ Staff

Queen Latifah's Partner Eboni Nichols Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Met Gala 2024

Queen Latifah's Partner Eboni Nichols Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Met Gala 2024

Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols are making a rare appearance together on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala!

The duo attended the biggest night in fashion on Monday evening (May 6) at New York City’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, and they dressed to impress.

If you were unaware, this year’s theme was “The Garden of Time.” Queen opted for a voluminous black gown with vibrant flowers on it. Eboni wore a black and white overcoat on top of a black gown. In a red carpet interview, she teased that there were some details hidden inside.

Keep reading to find out more…

This marks the first time that Eboni has joined Queen on the red carpet in nearly a year! They attended the amfAR Cannes Gala together in late May 2023.

Queen and Eboni have been an item for over a decade but keep their life out of the public eye. We hope that they have a wonderful night together.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!

FYI: Queen is wearing Thom Browne.

Scroll through all of the photos of Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 01
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 02
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 03
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 04
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 05
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 06
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 07
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 08
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 09
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 10
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 11
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 12
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 13
queen latifah eboni nichols met gala 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Eboni Nichols, Met Gala, Queen Latifah