Queen Latifah's Partner Eboni Nichols Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Met Gala 2024

Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols are making a rare appearance together on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala!

The duo attended the biggest night in fashion on Monday evening (May 6) at New York City’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, and they dressed to impress.

If you were unaware, this year’s theme was “The Garden of Time.” Queen opted for a voluminous black gown with vibrant flowers on it. Eboni wore a black and white overcoat on top of a black gown. In a red carpet interview, she teased that there were some details hidden inside.

Keep reading to find out more…

This marks the first time that Eboni has joined Queen on the red carpet in nearly a year! They attended the amfAR Cannes Gala together in late May 2023.

Queen and Eboni have been an item for over a decade but keep their life out of the public eye. We hope that they have a wonderful night together.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!

FYI: Queen is wearing Thom Browne.

Scroll through all of the photos of Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…