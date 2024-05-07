'Grease' Actress Susan Buckner Dies at 72

Susan Buckner has sadly passed away.

The actress, best known for playing Sandy’s cheerleading friend Patty Simcox in the classic Grease, died at 72, her family’s publicist confirmed to People on Tuesday (May 7).

“Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” according to Melissa Berthier, the publicist for the family.

No cause of death was given.

“The light she brought into every room will be missed forever,” her daughter, Samantha Mansfield, added to People. “She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend.”

The former Miss Washington winner and Miss America competitor went on to join The Golddiggers, an all-female singing and dancing group featured on The Dean Martin Show, along with appearances on The Mac Davis Show, Sonny and Cher, and The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

Her role as Patty Simcox became her most well-known turn, including her cheer for Rydell High School: “Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for Old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!”

She starred in The Love Boat and The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, as well as Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. She later retired from the film industry and went on to direct children’s theater in Florida, as well as teaching dance.

Our thoughts are with Susan Buckner‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2024.