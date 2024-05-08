Top Stories
May 08, 2024 at 12:18 pm
By JJ Staff

Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal Get to Work on 'Materialists' Set

Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal are all starring in a new movie together, and we have the first photos of them on set!

The film is called Materialists, and is from Past Lives helmer Celine Song. They were photographed on set on Tuesday (May 7) in New York City.

Deadline reports that plot details have been kept secret for now, but they think it follows “a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.” The site adds they’ve heard “good things about the script.”

No release date has been set at this time, but stay tuned as we learn more!

Photos: Backgrid
