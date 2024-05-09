RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley & Husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley Are Separating - Read Their Statement

Dorit Kemsley and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley are separating after 9 years of marriage.

After the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired back in October 2023, a report emerged that they had separated. At the time, they denied the rumor.

Now, on Thursday (May 9), they have released a statement confirming they are taking time apart to reevaluate.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” the statement began on Instagram. “To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

“We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” the statement added, concluding with “With love, Dorit and PK.”

