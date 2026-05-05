Billie Eilish Comments on Whether She Would Get Cosmetic Surgery

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Billie Eilish doesn’t plan on getting any cosmetic surgery.

She was a guest on Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang this week when the conversation around plastic surgery procedures came up.

“I am so excited to age, and I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age and not change it,” she said during the episode.

The Grammy-winning singer wants to ensure that her kids don’t see a “botched version” of her face, which is why she wants to maintain

“I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f–k is going on out there right now,” she shared.

Billie explained how she “never thought I would not be a teenager,” recalling when she was 17 and thinking “Okay, I am the person I’ll be forever right now.”

“And that’s not how it works, obviously,” the “Birds of a Feather” singer revealed.

She recently provided an update on her upcoming fourth album recently now that she’s coming up on two years post-release of her latest album.

Oh yeah, we’ve got, we’re more than halfway. So, that’s all I’ll say,” Billie said at the time.

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