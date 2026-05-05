Jesse Williams Secretly Weds Alejandra Onieva, Sources Say They’ve Been Married for Months!

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Jesse Williams is reportedly a married man!

The 44-year-old actor secretly tied the knot with Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva, TMZ is reporting.

The wedding reportedly happened months ago and they’ve kept the news under wraps since then, with sources telling the outlet that the couple has “a super low-key ceremony that flew completely under the radar.”

Jesse and Alejandra met while working together on the Prime Video series Hotel Costiera and their romance was revealed just a few weeks before the show premiered back in September 2025.

When did Jesse Williams and Alejandra Olivera start dating?

Ahead of the show’s premiere last September, Jesse and Alejandra were spotted holding hands and kissing while walking the streets of Milan, Italy.

A couple weeks later, the two actors were in Rome for the premiere of the show, which is now streaming for Prime Video subscribers.

It’s unclear when they started dating, but it was likely over that summer as Jesse was a taken man at the beginning of 2025.

Jesse previously had been dating Ciarra Pardo for several years, but it’s not clear when they broke up. They walked a red carpet together back in February 2025 and were seen running errands on New Year’s Day 2025.

Jesse shares two children with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, who he split from in 2017. They had a messy divorce battle that lasted several years.

Alejandra was previously linked to a very popular Marvel actor from 2020 to 2021.

Congrats to the happy couple!

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