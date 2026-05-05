Nicholas Brendon’s Cause of Death Confirmed

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We now have a confirmed cause of death for Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon.

We learned that Nicholas passed away on March 20. He was only 54 years old.

Now, Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner has completed his autopsy and has revealed the official cause of death.

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He apparently passed away from “atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease with acute pneumonia and previous myocardial infarction being contributing factors,” Page Six reports. In plain terms, it appears he died from long-standing heart disease caused by high blood pressure and plaque buildup in the arteries, with a prior heart attack and a recent pneumonia infection contributing to his passing.

The final report reads: “Autopsy demonstrated an adult male with a markedly enlarged heart, severe stenosis of the right coronary artery, moderate stenosis of the left anterior descending and left circumflex arteries, acute pneumonia and inflammation of the small bowel. The small bowel inflammation is most likely secondary to ischemic changes related to the cardiogenic shock.”

The report shared that his manager and friend Theresa Fortier called 911.

“There was no resuscitation attempt made due to obvious signs of death. I presumed time of death was around 6 a.m. due to body temp and rigor/livor [mortis] signs,” the autopsy report continued.

The Coroner said: “He was markedly coughing and had a ‘raspy’ voice. Theresa stated the decedent had been having a persistent cough and had been self medicating with over the counter medications. He had been complaining about chest pain.”

Our continued thoughts are with Nicholas Brendon‘s loved ones during this time. RIP.

We’ve sadly lost 11 Buffy stars since filming ended.

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