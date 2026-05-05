Pedro Pascal Ramps Up ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Press Tour in Berlin & Paris

Credit: Getty Images

Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jon Favreau are ramping up the promotional tour for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The trio attended the Berlin Fan Celebration at Uber Platz on Monday (May 4) in Berlin, Germany, followed by the Paris premiere at Grand Rex on Tuesday (May 5) in Paris, France.

For the fan event in Germany, Pedro wore what appeared to be a light grey Donegal tweed blazer, while Sigourney stepped out in what looked like the red and black diamond-patterned jacket from the Valentino Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

In Paris, The Last of Us star and Alien alum both wore Chanel.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy,” reads the synopsis for the film shared by Disney. “As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

Jeremy Allen White also stars as Rotta the Hutt, son of deceased Jabba the Hutt.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026. Watch the trailer!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the cast at the Berlin Fan Celebration and the Paris premiere…

Credit: Getty Images

Posted To:Event Photos Jon Favreau Movies Pedro Pascal Sigourney Weaver Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu