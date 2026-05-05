‘The Night Agent’ Adds Abigail Breslin, David Denman & Annabeth Gish to Fourth & Final Season

Credit: Getty Images

The Night Agent is rounding out its cast for the upcoming fourth and final season.

Abigail Breslin and David Denman have joined in series regular roles, with Annabeth Gish cast in a recurring role, per Deadline. Gabriel Basso is also returning in the lead role of Peter Sutherland.

They will be joined by more new series regulars Titus Welliver, Trevante Rhodes, Li Jun Li, and Elizabeth Lail. Production will get underway this May in Los Angeles after the series relocated there from New York.

According to the outlet, Abigail is playing a young FBI agent who is working on an investigation into Night Action led by special DOJ prosecutor Duval (Titus). Trevante has been cast as Dom, Peter’s new partner, and Elizabeth is playing Peter’s ex-fiancée Zoe.

David Denman has been cast as veteran CIA agent Ford, former head of a Joint Terrorism Task Force, with Annabeth portraying FBI agent Holland, who joins the DOJ investigation into Peter.

Series creator released the following statement earlier today to announce that season 4 will be the show’s last: “Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey. I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

Posted To:Abigail Breslin Annabeth Gish David Denman Netflix Television The Night Agent