Why Helena Bonham Carter Exited ‘The White Lotus’

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A few weeks back, after filming had already begun on The White Lotus season four, word spread that Helena Bonham Carter had exited the show.

An HBO spokesperson said that the character created by Mike White for Helena “did not align once on set,” and the role is now being “rethought” and “rewritten.”

“HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon,” said the spokesperson.

Laura Dern ended up being cast in Helena‘s place, but it is said the role will be different than the one Helena was portraying.

Now, Variety has shared a new piece, revealing a few more details.

The role Helena was supposed to play was a “washed-out star” trying to launch a comeback. Why did Helena drop out of the cast? “Creative differences.” Apparently, Mike wanted a more “boisterous performance.”

Mike is writing a new role for Laura but it will “fill a similar place within the ensemble.”

Another interesting detail from the piece: the budget for season four is $120 million.

Posted To:HBO Helena Bonham Carter Mike White The White Lotus White Lotus