More Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Settlement Updates Expected; Source Warns About ‘Misleading’ Updates & Reveals When We’ll Know More

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There’s more to come in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case, despite it being settled out of court.

If you don’t know, the former It Ends with Us co-stars reached a settlement this week in their lengthy dispute. Reports then emerged that she received no money.

Now, a source is speaking out, suggesting there is more to come.

An insider spoke with Variety and said, “Anyone purporting to confirm the terms of the confidential settlement at this point is misleading you. More information about this confidential settlement will be on the court’s docket in the coming days.”

Blake does still have a pending motion in the courts for “attorneys’ fees and damages” with regard to the defamation suit Justin brought against her, which was dropped in November.

According to the source, apparently we will see more on the court’s docket to clue us in.

If you did not see, here is everything the cast of It Ends with Us said about the court case, including those who “chose a side.”

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