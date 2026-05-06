Ted Turner Dead – CNN & TNT Founder Dies at 87

Credit: Getty

Ted Turner has passed away.

The CNN founder died at the age of 87 on Wednesday (May 6) surrounded by family, according to a release from Turner Enterprises, via CNN.

No cause of death has been made public at this time.

About eight years ago, Ted revealed he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a degenerative nerve disease.

Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a complex and challenging brain disorder. LBD is characterized by the presence of Lewy bodies in the brain and cognitive decline that worsens over time. LBD also affects other parts of the body and bodily functions in ways that scientists are trying to understand more fully. LBD’s many possible symptoms make it hard to do everyday tasks that once came easily. – NIH

Ted had various nicknames over the course of his life, including “Mouth of the South,” “Captain Outrageous,” and “Terrible Ted,” via Reuters.

CNN became the first-ever 24-hour cable news channel when he founded the network back in 1980, and he also founded the network TNT. In 1998, he donated $1 billion to create the United Nations Foundation, which supports the United Nations and its activities, as well as co-founding the Nuclear Threat Initiative in 2001, dedicated to reducing the reliance on nuclear weapons globally.

In addition to his contributions to politics, he also owned the MLB’s Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA, as well as launching the Goodwill Games in the ’80s. He also founded the WCW wrestling company in 1988.

He was married and divorced three times in his life: to Judy Nye from 1960 to 1964, Jane Shirley Smith from 1965 to 1988, and Jane Fonda from 1991 to 2001. He had five children.

At the time of his death, Forbes reported he commanded a net worth of $2.8 billion.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.

We have lost many stars and notable figures in 2026.

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