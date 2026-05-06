Travis Kelce Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ For This at Taylor Swift Wedding

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Travis Kelce is looking forward to his upcoming wedding with fiancée Taylor Swift!

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to his love in August 2025 after two years of dating.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis and brother Jason had on pro golfer Rory McIlroy, who talked about the recent Masters Champions Dinner.

Rory compared the event to a wedding, bringing up Travis and Taylor‘s upcoming big day.

“Travis, you’ll feel this this year whenever you’re sitting at your wedding, and you have all the people in a room … it’s amazing to have all these people in the same room from your childhood … and it’s surreal. It’s unbelievable,” Rory said. “The only thing that I can compare it to is your wedding day because it’s like all this collection of people in the same room. It’s like wild.”

Travis simply responded, “I can’t wait, man.”

While there are rumors floating around the internet, details on Travis and Taylor‘s wedding are being kept under wraps, with his mom Donna refusing to spill anything, and sister-in-law Kylie telling fans to stop asking about it.

If you missed it, Taylor recently shared Travis‘ connection to one of her songs on The Life of a Showgirl!

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