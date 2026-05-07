Allison Williams & Michelle Randolph to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller Movie ‘Homewrecker’

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Allison Williams and Michelle Randolph are teaming up for a new movie!

On Thursday (May 7), Variety announced that the 38-year-old M3GAN actress and the 28-year-old Landman actress will be starring in the upcoming sci-fi survival thriller flick Homewrecker directed by French filmmaker Xavier Gens.

Here’s the synopsis: “During a heart-breaking domestic revelation, three star-crossed Americans are suddenly forced to work together to survive a terrifying unexplained global event that threatens to destroy life as they know it.”

The original screenplay was written by Elisa Bell and Travis Gordon.

Along with starring in the movie, Allison will also serve as an executive producer.

“I found the script riveting, and it had a depth that continued shifting and revealing itself as I read,” Allison shared in a statement. “Then, knowing Xavier’s work, I was very eager to work with this talented filmmaker. I’m grateful to be part of this team and this project.”

Michelle added, “I was immediately drawn to how Homewrecker blends psychological tension with something deeply character-driven. It has a kind of intensity and unpredictability that makes it such a compelling project. I’m so excited to be part of this with Allison and Xavier.”

Production for Homewrecker is scheduled to begin in mid-July in France.

If you didn’t see, we recently got a new update on Michelle‘s relationship with boyfriend Glen Powell.

Posted To:Allison Williams Michelle Randolph Movies