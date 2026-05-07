Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Bradley Steven Perry

Credit: Getty Images

Bradley Steven Perry and Natasha Bure are going to be parents as they just announced she is pregnant!

The 27-year-old Good Luck Charlie alum married the 27-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure got married back in September, and announced the news in a joint post on social media.

They captioned a series of maternity pics on Instagram with, “Our dream role.”

The photos showed off her baby bump, and had mugs that said, “Dada!” and Mama!”

How did Candace Cameron Bure react to the news?

In the comments section of the post, Candace, 50, posted a sweet comment!

“CandyGram in full effect,” she wrote, alongside a happy emoji and heart emoji.

If you don’t know, Bradley and Natasha hard launched their relationship on Instagram in July 2024.

They have not revealed any further details about their baby, including a due date or the baby’s sex at this time.

Stay tuned. And congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their growing family.



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