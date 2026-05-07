Maya Rudolph Extends Run in ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway

Credit: Emilio Madrid

If you haven’t gotten tickets to see Maya Rudolph in Oh, Mary! yet, you’re in luck…she just extended her run as Mary Todd Lincoln!

She was originally supposed to exit the show after her performance on June 20. She will now perform the role for an additional two weeks through July 5, 2026.

What is Oh, Mary! about?

Oh, Mary! is “a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.”

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Who else stars in the show?

Joining her in the cast are returning actors Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband and Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher, as well as original cast members Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.

Oh, Mary! won two Tony Awards and has broken its own box office record 12 times. It became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment and now the show is preparing for a North American tour.

Where to purchase tickets to the show

Get your tickets now to see Oh, Mary on Broadway! See more photos of Maya in the show.

Posted To:Broadway Maya Rudolph Oh Mary