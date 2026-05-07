Pedro Pascal & Sigourney Weaver Step Out in London for ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Fan Event

Credit: Getty

Pedro Pascal is still hard at work promoting his new movie!

The 51-year-old Emmy-nominated actor and co-star Sigourney Weaver posed for photos together on the black carpet as they arrived at the UK Fan Event for the movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on Thursday (May 7) held at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England.

Also in attendance was director Jon Favreau and producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Credit: Getty

Here’s the synopsis: The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Credit: Getty

Pedro is reprising his role from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Jeremy Allen White also stars in the new movie as Rotta the Hutt, son of deceased Jabba the Hutt.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026. Watch the trailer!

FYI: Pedro is wearing a Chanel outfit with a Jessica McCormack necklace.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos form the UK fan event…

Posted To:Event Photos Jon Favreau Pedro Pascal Sigourney Weaver Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu