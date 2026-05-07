Shailene Woodley Set for Erotic Thriller ‘Mother’s Helper’ & She’s Facing Romance Rumors with Her New Co-Star

Credit: Backgrid

Shailene Woodley has signed on to star in an erotic thriller, but her fans might be wondering about another connection, and it has to do with some photos from February! Shailene has actually been linked to one of her co-stars.

The new film Shailene will be starring in is called Mother’s Helper, and it will also star The Rainmaker‘s Milo Callaghan, as well as Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Luke Kirby. Bridget Moloney will be directing the project, which will be her directorial debut.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Are Shailene Woodley and Milo Callaghan linked in real life?

The 34-year-old Paradise actress and 29-year-old The Rainmaker actor were actually seen holding hands back in February while out and about in Milan, Italy.

They never confirmed the nature of their relationship.

What is Mother’s Helper about?

The film follows a woman (Woodley) struggling to balance work, kids, and marriage, who hires a handsome young man to help out at home, via Deadline.

It is presumed that Milo will be taking on the role of the “handsome young man.”

Stay tuned as we learn more!

Posted To:Luke Kirby Milo Callaghan Movies Shailene Woodley