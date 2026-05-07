Taylor Swift Supports Sadie Sink at Her London Play, Watches Show with Travis Kelce

Credit: Getty

Taylor Swift stepped out with her fiance Travis Kelce to support friend Sadie Sink in her London stage performance!

Sadie is currently starring in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet, playing the title role opposite Noah Jupe.

Taylor and Travis went to the Thursday night (May 7) performance and sat in the front row of the Dress Circle section to watch the play. They were joined in the audience by British cinematographer Rina Yang, who collaborated with Taylor and Sadie on the “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” music video.

Social media videos show Taylor and Travis giving a standing ovation during the curtain call.

How do Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink know each other?

Taylor cast Sadie in her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” short film alongside Dylan O’Brien and they made several appearances to promote the project.

“I got their numbers and sent them text messages and I had already created an entire treatment and script and like, visual kind of references of what I wanted to do. I wanted to have everything ready, like, this is my DP, this is who we are using for set design, this is who we are using for editing, this is who we are using for, this is the producer. I wanted them to know all of the information so they could make a choice and sent them the song.”

–Taylor Swift, E! News



Where can you see Sadie Sink in Romeo & Juliet?

Sadie‘s stage production of the classic Shakespeare play Romeo & Juliet is currently running at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

The strictly limited engagement will end on June 20. There are very few tickets remaining, so buy yours now!

Posted To:Sadie Sink Taylor Swift Travis Kelce