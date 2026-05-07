Trump Offers Bizarre Explanation for Why He Sometimes Gets Melania’s Name Wrong

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Donald Trump provided an explanation for any messages he posted on social media where his wife’s name was misspelled.

The 79-year-old president married first lady Melania Trump in 2005, and they share their son, Barron Trump.

However, while speaking at a White House event honoring military moms on Wednesday (May 6), he acknowledged that there have been times when he’s gotten Melania‘s name wrong in various messages shared across his social media platform, Truth Social, and other websites.

There’s a reason that Trump has sometimes misspelled his own wife’s name.

He offered an explanation that had to do entirely with autocorrect on a phone and the name Melody.

“I love the name Melody,” he told the audience, adding, “Because for a long time, you know, they have spell correct and word correct on these crazy machines that we use to put out Truths or they used to be called tweets. And every time I wrote ‘Melania’ it would correct to ‘Melody’ “

He continued, saying, “I work very fast, very fast. Lalalala, and I’d say, ‘Melania is fantastic and happy Mother’s Day, Melania, our great first lady Melania.’ But it would spell correct and would correct to Melody.”

“And sometimes I wouldn’t proofread it,” he admitted. “And I would get just absolutely decimated. These people [the press] would decimate me. ‘He said he didn’t know the name of his wife. He keeps calling her…’ “

The president got help from an unlikely source to fix his issue — the military.

Finally, Trump looked into the errors with a little help from an unlikely source. “I said, ‘What the hell is wrong with this machine? I didn’t know about that little feature.’ But I got that correct eventually. You know who corrected it? The military. I said, ‘Come here. You’ve got to correct this. You’re killing me.’ ”

“I took more abuse. She’s been called Melody a lot,” he said.

His story was told before he welcomed a woman named Melody to the stage.

Trump abruptly changed the conversation after sharing that anecdote. He then proceeded to honor Melody Wolfe, the mother of Staff Sgt. Andrew “Andy” Wolfe, a Purple Heart recipient who was injured in the line of duty in November.

He welcomed her to the stage to say a few words before continuing with his address.

More about Trump’s relationship with his first lady.

The president is frequently asked about his wife while speaking to the press. Sometimes he also volunteers information on his own. Recently, he revealed what he said to Melania on her birthday, which occurred the day after the alleged assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which they both attended.

He also revealed something he does that she hates and has dubbed “so unpresidential.” Despite her complaints, Trump also revealed why he ignores her requests.

While he has frequently celebrated her self-titled documentary’s success, the president also revealed why it was “not good” for his relationship with the first lady.

See what Trump recently described as being the “toughest question” about his relationship (and if he answered).

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