Cameron Mathison & Estranged Wife File for Legal Separation Two Years After Announcing Split

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Cameron Mathison and estranged wife Vanessa are making their split legal.

Nearly two years after calling it quits, the former couple jointly filed for legal separation earlier this week.

According to the court filing obtained by TMZ, the 56-year-old General Hospital actor and Vanessa are seeking a legal separation rather than a divorce for now. The pair made it clear that they are handling things together, filing the petition jointly and indicating they either already agree — or plan to agree — on issues like property division, support and attorneys’ fees.

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Cameron and Vanessa married in 2002

Cameron and Vanessa first met back in 1998 in New York City. They married four years later on July 27, 2002. Together they share son Lucas, 23, and daughter Leila, 19.

On July 31, 2024, four days after their 22nd wedding anniversary, Cameron and Vanessa announced their separation.

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They have stayed close following their split

Despite the separation, Cameron and Vanessa have remained friendly. In January 2025, Cameron lost his home in the devastating L.A. wildfires and moved in with Vanessa.

“We have a lot of love for each other, but there was also a lot of pain at that time. I really feel — I think I can speak for Vanessa as well, because we’ve talked about this — in that moment after the fire, I stayed in the kids’ room in her place,” Cameron shared in a September 2025 interview. “It was as if going through that together just erased a lot of the negativity and just kind of shortened that [post-breakup] timeline.”

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