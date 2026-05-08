Nick Cannon Clarifies Daughter Monroe’s Comments About Having ‘One Brother’

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Nick Cannon is addressing his daughter Monroe‘s viral comments.

Back in November 2025, the 15-year-old daughter of the 45-year-old The Masked Singer host and Mariah Carey went on her Instagram Story to say that she only has “ONE brother,” referring to her twin brother Moroccan.

“Clearing something up guys! I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon,” Monroe wrote at the time. “I do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!”

As you probably know, Monroe has 10 other half-siblings from her dad’s several other relationships.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast, Nick clarified Monroe‘s comments, explaining that Monroe was saying that she only has one sibling close to her in age.

“So my daughter wanted to clear it up, and be like, ‘I only have one brother,’ like literally in her age group,” Nick said, adding that Monroe was “upset” that people mistook her comment.

“The world jumped in on some teenage gossip conversation and tried to turn it into something else,” he continued. “And then that upset my daughter. So she was like, ‘I didn’t mean that. I said my dad has other kids.’”

Nick then revealed the advice he shared with his eldest daughter about posting on social media.

“I was like, ‘Monroe, you don’t have to explain yourself to anybody,’” he recalled. “‘But let this be a lesson that you got to be very careful what you say on social media. People will take something very small and blow it up into something that you don’t have control over anymore.’”

If you didn’t see, Nick recently made headlines when he shared some comments about Trump and politics.

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