Adam Scott Says ‘Severance’ Season 3 Will Arrive ‘Much Sooner’ After 3-Year Wait Between Seasons

Credit: Apple TV

Adam Scott is opening up about the long wait between seasons for Severance.

The 53-year-old actor was asked about the time waiting for Season 3 in an interview on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday (May 10).

Season 1 of the series debuted in 2022, running for 9 episodes. The 10-episode Season 2 premiered in early 2025. So how long will fans have to wait for a third season?

“I think we’re always trying to shorten the amount of time between seasons,” he told Deadline.

‘Severance’ star Adam Scott addresses fan frustrations about long wait times between seasons: “We’re definitely planning on getting it [Season 3] out much sooner than the last round, which was 3 years and that’s too long” #BAFTATVAwards pic.twitter.com/ivPK4fEmU8 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 10, 2026

“It’s more important for it to be great than for it to be fast,” he continued.

“We’re definitely planning on getting it [Season 3] out much sooner than the last round, which was three years and that’s too long,” Adam admitted.

If you didn’t know, Apple is officially bringing Severance in-house as of early 2026.

In a deal reportedly worth $70 million, Apple acquired the IP and all rights to the Emmy Award-winning drama. Going forward, Apple Studios will produce the series internally, while production company Fifth Season will remain an executive producer.

The move came after Season 2’s complicated and expensive production, which reportedly cast as much as $20 million per episode and faced multiple setbacks, including the Hollywood strikes, COVID and script rewrites and reshoots, per Deadline.

Apple hopes to start filming Season 3 this summer in New York, though the start date may shift as scripts are finished. The plan is to head into production with finished scripts to avoid the costly Season 2 rewrites. Six scripts are reportedly done already.

Ben Stiller is not planning to direct any episodes in season three of Apple TV’s Severance. Find out why.

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