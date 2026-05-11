Alex Morgan Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Husband Servando Carrasco!

Credit: Getty

Alex Morgan is pregnant!

In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 10), the 36-year-old former pro soccer player announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Servando Carrasco.

“Mother’s Day feeling extra special this year. Excited to welcome baby #3 this Fall,” Alex wrote on Instagram. Along with the exciting news, Alex shared a video where she can be seen walking along the beach with her Servando, 37, and their two kids – daughter Charlie, 6, and son Enzo, 1.

As Alex lifts up her shirt to debut her baby bump, Charlie gives her belly a sweet kiss before Servando gives her a kiss. They then all embrace and look out at the sunset.

Credit: Getty

Alex announced her retirement in September 2024. At the same time, she announced she was pregnant with her second child.

A month later, Alex said that her pregnancy was a “surprise” and led to her decision to retire earlier than expected.

“We’re just really looking forward to expanding our family,” Alex told People at the time. “We’ve wanted to do this for a while, but we obviously wanted to find the right time. It came a few months earlier than anticipated, as the pregnancy was a little unexpected, but looking back I’m really grateful for how everything worked out.”

If you didn’t know, Alex and Servando met in college and married on New Year’s Eve in 2014. He was also a soccer player before retiring from the sport in 2020.

Congrats to the family! See all of the other stars that also recently announced they’re expecting.

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