Tom Holland Takes Us Golfing in New Vuori Campaign

Credit: Vuori Clothing

Tom Holland is showing off his love for golf in the new Vuori campaign!

The 29-year-old actor is modeling the fashion brand’s Golf Collection in new campaign photos and a short film.

“Lovely day out with the lads,” Tom captioned the campaign video, which features his brothers. Watch below!

In the campaign video, Tom is asked what he loves about golf.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Tom says. “I suppose out on the golf course is where I feel most like myself. I get to spend time with my friends and my family. You know, some of our happiest memories are from being on the golf course. It’s a place where you can experience a whole spectrum of emotions. One minute you’re having an argument over a two foot putt. And then the next you’re…”

Vuori has revealed some details about the Golf Collection.

At the center is a refined take on modern golf dressing: performance-driven pieces that feel clean, tailored, and easy to wear beyond the course. The collection leans into versatility—polos, lightweight layers, and streamlined trousers—designed with subtle, functional details (like scorecard-sized magnetic pockets) and fabrics that move effortlessly from play to everything around it.

Check out the full campaign in the photo gallery!

Posted To:Tom Holland