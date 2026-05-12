Jamie Foxx’s Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Is Pregnant

Credit: Backgrid

Jamie Foxx is going to be a father again…his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, is pregnant! This will be their first child together.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner and the model, who is said to be in her early 30s, have been together on-and-off for years.

The couple were first spotted out together in August 2023, though Alyce was on the red carpet at the premiere of Jamie‘s movie Day Shift a whole year before that.

News broke last year that they actually had broken up. At the time, a source revealed the alleged reason why.

“Jamie is super busy just the way he likes it,” a source told People. “He has so much going on he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is.”

Photo Credit: Backgrid

TMZ is reporting that Alyce is “already several months along” in the pregnancy. It’s unclear how far along she is in the pregnancy, and if they are expecting a boy or a girl.

Neither Jamie nor Alyce have confirmed the news at this time, but we’ve reached out to reps for comment.

Jamie has two daughters: Corinne Foxx, born in 1994, and Anelise, born in 2008. Corinne’s mother is Connie Kline, while Anelise’s mother is Kristin Grannis. He brought both of his kids to the Grammys this year!

Congrats to the couple on the news!

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